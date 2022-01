Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Lakhowal discussed their plan to observe the ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ against the Central Government at a meeting here today .

Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, union president, said they would stage protests in front of the DC, the SDM and Tehsil offices on January 31 to mark the ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’. Effigies of the Central Government would be burnt during protests, he added. —