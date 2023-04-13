BKU opposes Centre's value cut on damaged wheat

Ludhiana, April 12
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) has expressed its opposition to the decision of the Union Government to impose a value cut on the purchase of damaged wheat crop this procurement season.
The Centre has announced a value cut ranging Rs 5.31 per quintal to Rs 31.87 per quintal according to various levels of damage in the produce.
While the Centre has announced some relaxations in the buying norms with respect to shrivelled grain and wheat having lustre, the decision to have value cuts has not gone down well with the activists of BKU.
BKU district secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani said the announcement had come as a death blow to the financially-stressed farmers who had suffered massive losses due to the resent inclement weather and natural calamities.
He called upon the government to take immediate steps in order to make agriculture once again financially viable in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...