BKU opposes Centre's value cut on damaged wheat

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) has expressed its opposition to the decision of the Union Government to impose a value cut on the purchase of damaged wheat crop this procurement season.

The Centre has announced a value cut ranging Rs 5.31 per quintal to Rs 31.87 per quintal according to various levels of damage in the produce.

While the Centre has announced some relaxations in the buying norms with respect to shrivelled grain and wheat having lustre, the decision to have value cuts has not gone down well with the activists of BKU.

BKU district secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani said the announcement had come as a death blow to the financially-stressed farmers who had suffered massive losses due to the resent inclement weather and natural calamities.

He called upon the government to take immediate steps in order to make agriculture once again financially viable in the state.