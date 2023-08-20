BKU protests over farmer's death, demand action against land mafia

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

On Saturday, members of the Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur staged a massive protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana, demanding justice for a farmer who allegedly took his own life due to fraudulent activities by the land mafia.

The union members from different parts of the state gathered to mark their protest demanding action against those who allegedly forced the farmer Sukhwinder Singh to commit ‘suicide’ recently. After Sukhwinder’s death, it was alleged that the accused had taken illegal possession of his land in Jainpur village due to which he took the extreme step.

Names mentioned in suicide note

It was alleged that the accused had taken illegal possession of Sukhwinder's land in Jainpur village due to which he took the extreme step. They demanded immediate action against the persons responsible for the death of Sukwinder Singh.

The victim had mentioned the names of persons responsible for his death in his suicide note.

During the protest, slogans were raised against the Punjab government. Union president Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, along with other leaders of the union, gave AAP government an ultimatum. They stated that until justice was served to farmer Sukhwinder Singh and his family, the struggle will continue. They demanded immediate action against the persons responsible for the death of Sukwinder Singh.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said the farmer had been engaged in a prolonged struggle for justice concerning his land. However, despite his repeated efforts to seek justice from the police and administration, Sukhwinder Singh did not witness any signs of justice being served, ultimately leading to his decision to end his life.

Dallewal further said that Sukhwinder had mentioned the names of persons responsible for his death in his suicide note. Yet, rather than taking action against the accused, he alleged that the police administration has consistently shown leniency towards them.

Some union members alleged that the land mafia, with support from political figures, continues to intimidate Sukhwinder Singh’s family. They also raised questions regarding an MLA from the ruling party in the state allegedly shielding the accused persons.

