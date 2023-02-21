BKU (Rajewal) to hold state-level poll

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 20

State-level elections to the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) would be held by April 10. This was decided in a meeting held under the presidentship of Balbir Singh Rajewal at Gurudwara Manji Sahib Kottan here on Monday.

It was decided that all the district presidents along with the Rajewal supporters would mobilise the farmers of their areas for joining the union and this task of membership inclusion be accomplished by the end of March. Firstly, the block-level elections would be held in March followed by district level and then finally at the state level by April 10 in the presence of observers appointed by the union.

The poor condition of link roads and their illegal acquiring by farmers, resulting in their narrowing down, was also discussed. It was decided that post-harvest, the portion of the roads acquired by the farmers would be freed and the administration be urged to reconstruct them for the convenience of commuters at the earliest.

The meeting decided to identify the issues being faced by their districts and submit memorandums regarding the same to the deputy commissioners of their respective districts. The issue of the release of Bandi Singhs was discussed at length and it was urged that the government should make speedy arrangements to release them at the earliest.

General secretary Rajinder Singh Kot Panaich, senior vice-president Baldev Singh Mianpur, finance secretary Gulzaar Singh Ghanour, Ghuman Singh Rajgarh along with presidents and office-bearers of all districts attended the meeting.