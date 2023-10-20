BKU rejects marginal hike in MSP of wheat

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 19

The Bharti Kisan Union Lakhowal has rejected the ‘marginal’ hike of Rs 150 in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat announced by the Union government on Wednesday. BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal has termed the hike as ‘grossly disproportionate’ to the increase in inputs costs.

The BKU leader said wheat was selling in the open market at over Rs 2,500 per quintal, whereas even after taking into account the MSP hike, farmers would be paid Rs 2,275 per quintal, which was too little in view of the steep hike in the cost of cultivation and management of the crop.

Lakhowal reiterated the demand that the wheat MSP be fixed on the basis of the recommendation of the Dr Swaminathan Report (C2+50 per cent), at Rs 3,600 per quintal.

He said an increase of Rs 500 per quintal be made in MSP for sugarcane and added that export of sugar be allowed without restrictions so that sugar mills that have been incurring losses could make profits.

He also urged the government to fulfil its promise of fixing an MSP of all the crops on the basis of the Dr Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

