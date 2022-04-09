BKU rejects proposal to install pre-paid meters for farmers

BKU rejects proposal to install pre-paid meters for farmers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 8

The Bharti Kisan Union - Kadian (BKU) has rejected the proposal for the installation of pre-paid electricity meters on the premises of farmers while making it clear that the farmers would not permit any such move that could have disastrous effects on the entire farm operations. It also called upon the state government to clarify its policy on subsidy.

Addressing the monthly meeting here today, Harmeet Singh Kadian, state president of the BKU, asked the government to immediately announce compensation for damage caused to wheat crop in some regions of Punjab due to heavy rains.

“The crop is almost ready to harvest and the government ought to get spot survey carried out and decide quantum of compensation on the basis of visible loss of yield,” he said.

Kadian highlighted the problem being faced by farmers in border districts who had their cultivable land across the barbed wire all along the Indo-Pakistan border. The Centre has fixed annual compensation for all such famers who suffered loss due to their land being on the other side of the barbed wire, but the amount of compensation was not being paid to several farmers for the past several years. He demanded that arrears of the compensation be cleared and system be put in place for timely payment in future.

The BKU chief slammed attempts by the Modi government at the Centre to encroach upon rights of states and damage the federal set-up. The latest example of such anti-Punjab decision of the Centre was change in selection of top management of the BBMB and grant of Central grade to employees of UT Chandigarh.

“Punjab has the strongest claim on Chandigarh because it was carved out on the land of villages of Punjab and the system of proportionate representation to Punjab and Haryana in selection of UT cadre should continue,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

4
Punjab

Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

5
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

6
Punjab

Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing 'doctored' video of Kejriwal

7
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

8
Nation

Centre warns Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram over rising Covid cases

9
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann asks all offices to fix specific time for meeting people during work hours

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

The National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confide...

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...

Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge

Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge

After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscre...

3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi, 3 big leaders of party join BJP after meeting Anurag Thakur

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity

Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity

XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Aiming to develop Mand area: MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura

One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers’ issue in British Parliament

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

FIR, probe not in consonance: Ludhiana court

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Punjabi University, Patiala, to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes