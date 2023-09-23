BKU seeks compensation for flood victims

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 22

Farmers, led by activists of the Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU), held a protest at the district headquarters here today.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the government, demanding immediate and adequate compensation for flood victims, including affected farmers.

It stated, “Several lakh acres of agricultural land has been rendered unfit for farming due to waterlogging and accumulation of silt, sand and mud. Farmers are not in a position to sow the next crop. Besides, a majority of farmers were forced for sow paddy crop again as the previous crop was damaged.”

The memorandum said that all the 32 farmers’ bodies constituting the SKM had given ultimatum letters to MPs and MLAs of the BJP and AAP on August 19, demanding assistance from the government, but to no avail.

The protestors alleged that although the Punjab Government had ordered a special girdawari to assess the damage caused by floods, work was going on at a snail’s pace, adding to the farmers’ woes.

Farmer unions have reiterated their demand that the recent floods be declared a national disaster and a Rs 10,000 crore relief package be granted for the state. They have also demanded that the ongoing process for the special girdawari be completed expeditiously.

BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that similar protests were held at all district headquarters in the state in response to a call given for state-wide protest by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.