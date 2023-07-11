 BKU seeks relief for crop damaged due to rainfall : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
BKU seeks relief for crop damaged due to rainfall

Says repeat paddy sowing, urea shortage may raise cost of production

BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal during a news conference in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Cultivators voice concern over shortage of urea

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 10

Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal) on Monday called upon the AAP government in Punjab to make adequate arrangements for immediate payment of compensation to paddy farmers for extensive damage caused by heavy and widespread rains throughout the state.

Tillers reeling from distress sale of crops

A state committee meeting of the union held here with Avtar Singh Mehlon, senior vice-president in the chair, noted with concern that the havoc wreaked by rains and floods had devastated the farming community which was already reeling under the burden of distress sale of moong and maize crops.

Giving details of proceedings at the meeting, BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said with flood water inundating paddy fields across the state, the farmers would have to go for repeat sowing which would further add to the cost of production and erode the profit margins of producers. “A vast majority of farmers had also suffered losses by way of damage to their houses and loss of cattle heads, which calls for payment of compensation without any further delay to make the farmers survive this deep crisis.”

Lakhowal further said that the farmers attending the meeting expressed concern over the shortage of urea required during the current sowing season and asked the government to issue express orders for not forcing the farmers to purchase other unwanted items with the purchase of fertilisers.

“The BKU strongly felt that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) being thrust upon the people by the Modi government at the Centre is not in the larger interest of the nation, and the minorities in particular, apprehended discrimination. The government must review the decision in consultation with all stake-holders and representatives of the minority communities,” resolved the meeting in a unanimous resolution.

The BKU also urged the state government to adopt e-governance on the pattern of Haryana and evolve a system for simultaneous entry of intiqal (mutation) at the time of registration of sale deed to curb malpractices and corruption in the revenue department.

