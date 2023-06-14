BKU slams govt over use of force against farmers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 13

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) (BKU) has taken umbrage at the action taken by the AAP government to forcibly remove peacefully protesting farmers at Patiala. The union cautioned the ruling party to exercise restraint while dealing with farmers.

BKU general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal, also a member of the Central Committee of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said the farmers’ protest staged at Patiala was against the failure of the state government and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to implement the demand of uninterrupted power supply during the peak paddy sowing season. He said the PSPCL and the district administration were intimated well in advance about the protest.

“The government has inflicted injury and also added insult by use of force to disperse the protesting farmers, thereby, snatching their democratic and fundamental right to protest against injustice,” said Lakhowal.