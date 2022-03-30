BKU threatens to launch protest if Pohir rly overbridge not opened

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 29

Pohir Railway Overbridge (ROB), which had been ‘declared open’ in a hurry by Congress leaders led by personal assistant of then legislator Surjit Singh Dhiman before the recent Assembly election, is yet to be opened for the vehicular traffic.

Activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Ugrahan, led by block president Sher Singh and Amar Singh Saraon have threatened to launch agitation in case the railway overbridge is not opened within a week. The ultimatum was given during the concluding session of a protest dharna organised on the bridge on Monday.

Residents of Mandi Ahmedgarh and 30 surrounding villages have been demanding construction of ROBs on roads connecting the eastern side of the town with the western for over two decades.

While supporters of Fatehgarh Sahib Member of Parliament Dr Amar Singh Boparai had staked claim for sanction of Rs32 crore due to intervention of the then Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former legislator Iqbal Singh Jhoondan had stated that the process for the project was initiated during tenure of the SAD-BJP regime.

Defying claims being made by political leaders over the accomplishment of the project, Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said the construction of the bridge had commenced and expedited by a senior functionary in the Indian Railways Rakesh Goyal.

“While the project had been approved as a policy matter of the Union Government no political leader ever played a role in its construction, except Rakesh Goyal, who expedited various steps in commencement and accomplishment of the project, which is almost ready for the public use,” said Gajjanmajra while maintaining that the overbridge will be soon dedicated to the people of state after senior functionaries of the Railway Department complete technical formalities.