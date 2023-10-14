BKU to intensify protest if admn tries to take possession of land for expressway

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 13

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) and Sarak Sangharsh Committee announced to launch a regular dharna at Chhapar and surrounding villages in Ludhiana district in case the administration attempts to take physical possession of land belonging to farmers, without paying adequate compensation.

The announcement followed after the administration attempted to take physical possession of land at Chhapar village that had reportedly been acquired for construction of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway under Bharatmala Project of the Union Government.

BKU members led by and President Sarak Sangrash Committee Bikramjit Singh Kalakh

“We will not allow any government or non-government agency to snatch even an inch of land belonging to farmers of the region until they are paid adequate compensation,” said BKU District General Secretary Saudagar Singh Ghudani, ‘regretting’ that the administration had failed to respect the promise made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with the union that no land would be acquired without the consent of owner farmers.

A large number of farmers and activists of BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and Sarak Sangharsh Committee had gathered at Chhapar village on learning that the administration is going to take physical possession of acquired land under the cover of massive security on Friday morning.

Though officials led by Ludhiana (West) SDM Dr Harjinder Singh agreed not to proceed with the process of acquiring land, farmers continued the protest by blocking roads and were later persuaded to lift the dharna. The SDM said higher authorities had been informed about it.

The administration had to stagger a similar process on being confronted by the farmers about eleven months ago.

#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Mandi