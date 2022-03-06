BKU ugrahan holds protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Ugrahan on Saturday protested against the Modi government for terminating representation of Punjab from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). They raised slogans against the Central Government and demanded that Punjab’s representation in the BBMB must be restored. Farmer leaders said the Union government was robbing rights of the states and taking control over dams and hydel projects in Punjab. Farmers also submitted a memorandum to the administration today, addressed to the President, and demanded restoration of Punjab’s representation in the BBMB. TNS

Women’s Day celebrated

Ludhiana: Navchetna Women Front celebrated Women’s Day at Government Primary School, Moti Nagar, on Chandigarh Road. Women were honoured for their contribution in different fields during celebrations. A city-based doctor Dr Gurbaksh Kaur and Principal of a private school Kirti Sharma addressed the gathering during the awareness seminar organised on the occasion. Kirti shared her views on women empowerment and emphasised on making our girls self-dependent. Mothers of students were counselled about their rights and health, said school head Sukhdhir Sekhon.