BKU (Ugrahan) threatens to launch protest across state

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 30

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has announced to increase involvement of female members of the union in the coming year. They also threatened to launch a state-wide struggle along with families if the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann failed to announce a farmer-friendly agricultural policy by January 21.

State president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said “We will launch a five-day programme to organise dharnas in front of DC Offices with effect from January 22 if the government fails to announce the farmer-friendly agricultural policy by January 21,” while addressing a meeting at Chhapar village in district Ludhiana, near here, on Saturday.

Ugrahan also expressed concern over the mild participation of women in the past and called upon activists to encourage the female members of their families to play an active role in the struggle during the forthcoming year. “The scheduled dharnas would mark the special presence of women too,” he added.

Elaborating on the draft proposed to the government, Ugrahan argued that an agricultural policy can be effective only if land hoardings beyond 18 acres are acquired from landlords and distributed amongst the landless peasants and small and marginal farmers. Uninhabited and barren land should be distributed too, he said. The other speakers at the meet also demanded a waiver of debts of farmers.

