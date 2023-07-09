BKU vows to preserve Punjab's river waters

Ludhiana, July 8
A state level meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian) was conducted here on Saturday. Harmeet Singh Kadian, the state president of the union, announced that a unanimous decision had been reached to safeguard Punjab’s river waters, recognising its significance for the state’s future and its people.
He emphasised the urgent necessity to peacefully preserve Punjab’s waters and expressed their commitment to undertaking peaceful efforts in this regard.
