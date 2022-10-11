BKU warns govt against prosecuting farmers for burning paddy stubble

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 10

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union(Lakhowal) has threatened the state government of a mass movement by farmers in case any action like imposition of penalty or red-flag in revenue record, were taken against the farmers for stubble burning.

Addressing a state committee meeting of the union here today, BKU president Ajmer Singh Lakhowal said that farmers had no other choice than to clear their fields by burning the stubble because over 80 per cent of them did not possess required machinery or equipment for stubble management. He also asked the government to grant Rs 5,000 per acre compensation for loss caused to paddy crop by unseasonal rains.

Lakhowal made a strong case for giving more rights to the states so that they could take need-based decisions for trade of farm produce with foreign nations.

“All prisoners who have completed their sentences, irrespective of their religion, be released immediately, all agricultural debts be waived off on the pattern of relief granted to corporate houses, prices of all crops be fixed in accordance with formula suggested by Dr Swaminathan Committee and the Land Ceiling Act should not be imposed on farmers,” said the BKU chief.

BKU senior vice-president Avtar Singh Mehlon and state general secretary Ramkaran Singh Rama pointed out that due to late sowing of paddy and adverse weather conditions, moisture content in paddy crop had increased with the result that farmers were finding it difficult to sell their produce. The government would do well to hike the permissible moisture content from 17 to 22 per cent.

They further urged the government to exempt the farm machines and vehicles like tractors and combines from condition of 15 years, take effective measures to facilitate payment of arrears of sugar cane producers and also release promised payment of incentive to farmers for direct sowing of paddy crop.