Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 8

At least seven persons were injured in a blast that took place at an aluminium factory, Atharva Metal Crafts Private Limited, near Dehlon, around 6 am on Saturday.

The condition of the three persons, who were admitted to the DMCH, here, was stated to be serious while four others admitted to a local hospital are stable.

Durgesh (20), Ravi Kumar (26) and Ram Babu (26) suffered serious injuries. Others are admitted to Sood Hospital on Dehliz Road in Ahmedgarh.

The Dehlon police have initiated a probe into the sequence of events leading to the blast and alleged efforts of the owners of the factory to hide the accident.

“We have started investigating the matter under the supervision of senior officials, led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, who visited the spot to have firsthand information,” said Paramdeep Singh, SHO, Dehlon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the blast occurred after workers put scrap containing aluminium cylinders (1.5-2 feet long) in a bailing machine.

None of those present at the factory at the time of the incident could explain the reason behind the mishap.

“We don’t remember what caused the explosion. Only what I can recollect is that we, a group of seven workers, were working on a bailing machine that compresses scrap to be melted in a furnace,” said Dalip Gupta, an injured worker.

Though the incident had occurred around 6 am, residents of the region, who heard the sound of the explosion, came to know about the mishap only after 8 am when they were allowed to enter the premises by the police, called by mediapersons.

After the incident, the injured were taken to health centres in Ahmedgarh. Four of them were admitted to Sood Hospital in Ahmedgarh. Later, the three seriously injured persons were shifted to the DMCH.

None of the workers injured in the incident were wearing any safety gear. The workers denied having ever seen any Industrial Department or Labour Welfare official visiting the factory to check safety measures.

The blast was so severe that tin sheets installed on the roof of the factory were badly damaged. Wings of some birds sitting on the roof were also burnt in the blast. As per sources, the floor near the bailing machine was swept to remove the debris before the arrival of the police.

Factory manager Deepak Kumar also resisted the entry of mediapersons who were allowed only after the intervention of the police almost after three hours after the incident.

Functioning since 2006, the unit has been engaged in melting of aluminium scrap containing pressure cookers, radiators, milk barrels and utensils, mainly brought from Delhi. The scrap is compressed in a bailer before being fed in the furnace. The blast could be more disastrous had the bail been fed in the furnace.

Dr Rajiv Sood of Sood Hospital said the injured had been brought to the hospital at about 6.45 am and doctors had started treatment of four of them. Attendants were told to shift seriously injured workers to some multispecialty hospital in the city.

