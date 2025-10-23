Blast at Verka milk plant in Punjab's Ludhiana, one dead
A blast occurred at the Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road here, leaving one person dead and five injured, police said on Thursday.
The blast took place on Wednesday night when the repair work of a boiler was underway.
The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kunal Jain.
The injured were rushed to a hospital.They have been identified as Kulwant Singh, Puneet Kumar, Ajit Singh, Davinder Singh, and Gurtej.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar, said a probe is underway to determine the cause of the blast.
