A blast occurred at the Verka milk plant on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road here, leaving one person dead and five injured, police said on Thursday.

The blast took place on Wednesday night when the repair work of a boiler was underway.

The deceased has been identified as 42-year-old Kunal Jain.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.They have been identified as Kulwant Singh, Puneet Kumar, Ajit Singh, Davinder Singh, and Gurtej.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar, said a probe is underway to determine the cause of the blast.