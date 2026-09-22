Blatant misuse of hooters by political, religious leaders continues across Punjab

Whether seen as a status symbol or an assumed privilege, the misuse of hooters and sirens on private vehicles by leaders of Shiv Sena factions, religious and social organisations and individuals with political connections continues unabated across Punjab.

Even individuals granted police security after a formal threat assessment are not authorised to install sirens, hooters or flashing lights on their private vehicles. Yet the violation remains commonplace, with rules being openly flouted.

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Special Additional Director General of Police (Security) Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune that hooters could only be used on emergency vehicles, police vehicles, vehicles deployed for law enforcement duties, or those specifically authorised by the competent authority.

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“No leader of any religious, social or Shiv Sena outfit, nor any private individual, is permitted to use sirens on a private vehicle. As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), even persons under police protection cannot use sirens on their private vehicles, unless they are accompanied by a police escort vehicle,” Sharma said.

“Only authorised persons should use hooters or sirens. Instructions are issued on a regular basis to police districts and commissionerates across the state to monitor violations and issue challans. Any misuse may invite action,” he added.

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Shiv Sena Punjab chairman Rajiv Tandon said he owns two private vehicles but had never used hooters on them. However, police vehicles assigned to his security detail were equipped with sirens and hooters.

“I can say with certainty that many Shiv Sena and religious outfit leaders, as well as people with political and bureaucratic connections who have been provided police security, use hooters on their private vehicles. I condemn the practice and believe strict action should be taken against violators,” he said.

In June 2026, the Punjab Police conducted a 15-day statewide drive against the illegal use of hooters, sirens, flashers and illegal black films on vehicles. Over 1.8 lakh vehicles were checked during the campaign. Police teams removed 202 hooters, 49 sirens and 2,430 flashers from unauthorised vehicles.

However, sources claim that vehicles belonging to influential leaders or their associates largely escaped enforcement, allowing the practice to continue unchecked.

The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate issued 2,407 challans for illegal flasher lights, 172 for unauthorised hooters and 9,511 for black films between January 1 and September 15.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, alleged: “Children and family members of politicians and even some police personnel have installed hooters on their private vehicles. Many police protectees, irrespective of the level of security provided to them, use sirens while commuting. Some even pass through toll plazas without paying by using sirens. During traffic congestion, they misuse these devices to move like VVIPs, creating unnecessary pressure and inconvenience on roads.”

Recently, Ludhiana Additional Commissioner of Police Rupinder Singh issued orders prohibiting the use of sirens, hooters and flashers on private vehicles. Shopkeepers were also warned against selling such equipment to unauthorised persons. Despite these directives, the devices continue to be openly available in local markets.