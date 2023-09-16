Blatant violation of outdoor advt policy

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 15

In a blatant violation of the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy, unauthorised political hoardings, billboards and banners have been installed across the city under the nose of the MC’s advertisement branch officials concerned.

Numerous such political advertisements can be seen affixed to electricity poles in various areas of the city. The majority of the banners and billboards prominently feature leaders affiliated with the ruling party in the state, though some belong to other political parties.

A city resident, advocate Yogesh Khanna, had previously lodged complaints with offices of the MC Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, alleging that unauthorised hoardings, banners, posters and other materials were defacing urban areas. He demanded action, questioning why such illegal advertisements were permitted. These practices not only pose a hindrance and traffic hazards but also serve as distractions for the public.

However, no concrete steps have been taken to remove the unauthorised political advertisements so far. Instead, even more, such illegal banners and posters have proliferated across the city during past few days.

In accordance with the advertisement policy, citizens can register complaints about violations of the policy on the department’s web portal. It is stated that complaints received would be addressed in three days by the relevant MC Commissioner, and the complainant would be informed of the action taken. However, advocate Khanna was still awaiting any action from the MC.

He said he met with MC officials who claimed to have issued instructions to the MC’s advertisement branch for the removal of the unauthorised advertising material. In response to his previous complaint, the official at the DC’s Office had written to the MC authorities, urging them to take lawful action in response to the complaint.

Unauthorised political banners or hoardings belonging to political leaders intending to contest the upcoming MC elections had also been installed on poles and other structures in many residential colonies of the city.

MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo did not respond to phone calls.