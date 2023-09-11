Block-level games conclude

Anil Dutt

Ludhiana, September 10

The block-level games organised under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-2 concluded on Sunday. Various sports competitions were held at 14 block grounds across the district during the last nine days.

In the Ludhiana Block I, Rahul won the 100-metre race while Adarsh Kumar stood second in the boys U-21 group at the Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium at Dulay village on Sunday. Lovkesh and Uma Shanker secured the first two positions in the 800-m race.

In the 200-m race, Vishav Partap Singh and Pawan bagged the top two spots. Krishan Lal won the first prize in the 500-m race while Harman secured the second position.

Kajal emerged winner in the 100-m race in the girls U-21 group while Pooja secured the second position. Sonika and Payal bagged the top two spots in the 400-m race in the same age group.

Boys of the IPS Football Academy defeated Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana, to lift the football trophy in the U-21 group.

In Malodh block, Prabhjot Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Harmandeep Singh secured the top three positions in the long jump event in the boys U-21 group. Birinder Singh won the first prize in the shot put event while Taranpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh finished at second and third places, respectively.

In Samrala block, boys from the Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, clinched the top spot in volleyball in the boys U-21 group while team of Rajewal gram panchayat emerged second.

In kabaddi (circle style) in boys U-21 group, Manki village and Maanpur village secured the first two positions while in kabaddi (national style), Haidon village romped home while Salodi village boys finished as runners-up.

In Raikot block, Ramanjot Kaur won the top position in the 100-m race in the girls U-21 category while Kamalpreet Kaur secured the second spot. In the 200-m race, Ramanjot Kaur again came out victorious while Rattanvir Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Johlan village boys won the football competition in the U-14 category while Government Senior Secondary School, Talwandi Rai, finished at second spot and Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, had to contend with the third position.

In football in the girls U-19 category, Government Senior Secondary School, Talwandi, emerged winner.

District-level games under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will be held from September 26 to October 5.

#Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan