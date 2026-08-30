Blood banks grapple with shortage amid rising demand

Amid the hot and humid weather conditions and with 23 dengue cases already reported in Ludhiana district this year, blood banks are facing a shortage. The Ludhiana Civil Hospital’s blood bank and the Red Cross Society blood bank are left with around two to three days’ supply, raising concern over their ability to meet emergency demands.

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Only a few blood donation camps are being held these days owing to the extreme weather conditions. There is a severe shortage of negative blood groups. Amid rising dengue cases, the demand for single donor platelets is also increasing.

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The storage capacity of the blood bank at the Civil Hospital is 500 units and at present, it has only 120 units. On an average, 20-25 units of blood are consumed every day and maximum demand comes from Mother and Child Hospital where expecting mothers experiencing low haemoglobin are provided blood transfusion.

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The blood bank of Red Cross Society had only 34 units. The capacity of the bank is 250 units. Around 5-10 units are issued per day.

The crisis is particularly acute for rare blood groups. Supplies of A-negative and AB-negative blood groups are nearly exhausted, posing a serious risk to patients in need.

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At the same time, the demand for single donor platelets (SDP) has surged, as dengue patients often require platelet transfusions to manage falling counts.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, blood transfusion officer at the Civil Hospital, said: “During summers, the problem of shortage of blood is faced as less number of blood donation camps are held due to the extreme weather conditions. On Sunday, one blood donation camp will be organised and we are hopeful of replenishing some stock,” she said.

“I want to appeal to healthy residents to come forward for the cause. People should donate blood as it cannot be produced in a factory, she said.

She said the apheresis machine, which was used to retrieve platelets from donors, was working now. It was lying defunct for many years. The machine needs to be in regular operation so that it should remain functional.

The machine separates blood received from donors into its various components such as plasma, platelets and white and red blood cells. Dr Manvi Gupta, BTO at the Red Cross blood bank, has also appealed to the people for blood donation. She said every drop of blood one donates becomes a lifeline for someone battling illness, accident or surgery.