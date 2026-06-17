Blood donation camp draws strong community support

Vardhman Amrante, an Oswal Group venture, organised a blood donation camp at Amrante Courtyard, Vardhman Park, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, on June 15, to commemorate World Blood Donor Day, observed globally on June 14.

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The initiative was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and encouraging greater community participation in the life-saving cause.

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The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from employees, business associates, customers, residents and members of the local community, who came together to help strengthen blood reserves for patients in need. The initiative reflects Vardhman Amrante’s commitment to social responsibility and community well-being.

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Blood donation remains one of the most meaningful acts of service, helping save countless lives each day by supporting emergency care, surgeries, cancer treatment and patients suffering from a range of medical conditions. Through the camp, Vardhman Amrante sought to promote a culture of compassion, volunteerism and collective responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Adish Oswal, Chairman of Oswal Group, said: “World Blood Donor Day serves as a reminder of the incredible impact voluntary blood donors have in saving lives and supporting healthcare systems around the world. At Oswal Group, we believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute positively to society and inspire meaningful action.

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“We are proud to organise this blood donation camp and deeply appreciate every donor who has come forward to support this noble cause. Their selfless contribution will make a real difference to countless patients and families.”

Representatives of Vardhman Amrante expressed gratitude to all donors, volunteers, healthcare professionals and partner organisations who contributed to the success of the camp. The company reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives that create a positive social impact and strengthen community welfare.

The blood donation camp forms part of Vardhman Amrante’s ongoing efforts to promote health, well-being and sustainable community development through meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.