Blood donation camp held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 9

Remembering the martyrdom of Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (GGSSC) unit of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, organised a ‘Mega Blood Donation Camp’ in collaboration with DMCH, Ludhiana. About 80 units of blood were donated by students, faculty members and staff of various colleges of the University. Vice-Chancellor Inderjeet Singh inaugurated the camp. He said the message of serving society was spread through the camp as it was the noblest way of serving humanity beyond barriers of religion, caste and creed. He said donation of blood was a method of ‘sewa’. He praise those who donated blood voluntarily. Singh suggested that such blood donation camps should be an annual event. The blood was collected by the DMCH team led by Dr Jannet Mary John and Dr Shria Thakural. Dr Jannet Mary John said blood donation refreshed circulatory system and boost synthesis of RBCs. It reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailments, lowers cholesterol and slows down ageing. Donors also become aware of any kind of disease prevalent in the body, if any.