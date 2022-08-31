Board toppers felicitated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School, Ludhiana honoured the achievements of the students of board classes during its Toppers’ Day ceremony. The ceremony commenced with the auspicious lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest Rishi Pahwa, Joint Managing Director, Avon Cycles, Ludhiana. About 110 students were felicitated for their stellar performance in classes X and XII board results. Faculty members were also honoured for guiding the students. The star of the day was Gurbir Singh who is also the second national topper of CBSE class XII (Med), scoring 99.8% (499/500). Principal Dr Paramjit Kaur congratulated the meritorious students. She also appreciated the continued support of the parents and thanked them for their contribution as well. The Chief Guest in his address also lauded the pupils for bringing laurels to the institution. The ceremony culminated with the vote of thanks by the president of the school, Suresh Munjal, followed by the rendition of National Anthem. OC

BCM awarded ‘most creative school’

BCM School, Chandigarh Road won the award of ‘Most Creative School’ in an inter-school competition held at Ryan International School, Jamalpur. The students of class IX brought laurels to the school by winning second position in category ‘A’. Rishabh, Simarpreet, Prabhjot and Krishna created a magazine holder. Pawan, Shaurya, Prachi and Sahaj of class X-D created a natural attire/ sapling holder and won second position in category ‘B’. The school bagged the overall trophy as the ‘Most Creative School’. Principal DP Guleria appreciated the efforts of the students and their teachers. OC

Founders’ Day at Ryan

Students and teachers of Ryan International School, Dugri, gathered to celebrate Founders’ Day to commemorate those who founded the school and bequeathed resources to its development. The learners said unanimously they owed their education to the founders. The day was celebrated with fervor, zest and enthusiasm in the school. An extravaganza of activities was conducted. AIl activities were designed to contribute towards an all-round development of young Ryanites.

Faculty development programme

Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, under the aegis of the Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University, Chandigarh and the guidance of the director, Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, organised a seven-day online faculty development programme on ‘Communication skills: significance in an ever-changing classroom’. Dr Harpreet Kaur Vohra and Homa Bansal were the coordinators of the programme. The Chief Guest of the inaugural session was Prof Deepti Gupta, Dept of English & Cultural Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, while Chief Guest of the valedictory session was Prof Rajesh Verma, Dean, Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University.

Inter-school song competition

Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib, hosted the inter-school sahodaya patriotic group song competition on August 30 under the supervision of school principal Dr Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal. A total of 27 schools participated in the same. The students of Satguru Partap Singh Academy, Bhaini Sahib and Garden Valley School, Bassi Pathana bagged the first position. Second position was secured by Garden Valley International School, Machhiwara Sahib and Green Grove School, Mohanpur Khanna. Oxford Sr Sec School, Barmalipur, Payal and Nankana Sahib Public School, Isru bagged the third position. Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar Rara Sahib was adjudged best performer. OC/