Boards of Honour to motivate students

Ludhiana, December 22

To encourage brilliant students and teachers, Department of School Education — Punjab has taken an initiative (like in several schools affiliated to CBSE), to put “Boards of Honour” in government schools.

Dr Devinder Singh Chinna, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Shahpur said this was a nice gesture by the education department. It would motivate both the students and the teachers. “Whenever one visits their respective school, they will read their names on the board, and be motivated, ”said Chinna.

Aradhna, a student of Class X said though this step will certainly boost the morale of students as well as teachers. “If I am read the name of a student, I would want my name to appear on the board as well, and I will work hard for it,” she said.

A grant of Rs 1,000 per school has been sanctioned for the boards, to be put up in 9,200 elementary and 3,220 senior secondary government schools of Punjab.

Out of these the maximum number of schools fall in district Ludhiana. There are 790 schools that have been selected, up to the elementary level for which Rs 7,900 lakh are sanctioned. while 300 senior secondary schools have been selected which will be allotted Rs 3 lakh in total.

