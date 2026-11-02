Bodies of newly married couple found hanging in Ludhiana

The bodies of a newly married couple were found hanging from a ceiling fan inside their house in the Partap Singh Wala area in Ludhiana on Sunday morning, triggering a panic in the locality.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, a native of Madhya Pradesh, and his 20-year-old wife Seema. The couple had got married about five months ago and were staying in a rented accommodation.

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The police received information that the couple was not responding to phone calls. A team from the PAU police station broke open the door and found the bodies hanging inside the room.

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According to the police, preliminary investigation points to suicide. However, reasons behind the incident are yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation by the police is underway.