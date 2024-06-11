Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 10

Inconsolable scenes were witnessed at Kasabad village after the bodies of two youths who reportedly drowned in the Sutlej yesterday were recovered today.

Yesterday, six youths, Shammi, Mishabul, Mohd Ehsaan Ansari, Zaheer, Samir and Sehbaaz, went to bathe in the Sutlej to beat the scorching heat.

Kin of one of the victims on the banks of the Sutlej.

While Samir and Sehbaaz were saved by onlookers after they raised an alarm, their four companions were missing. The bodies of two youths were recovered today while two persons were still missing till the filing of the report.

All youths were in the age group of 18-22 years and none of them knew swimming.

Today, after the SDRF team reached the scene, the body of Mishabul and Mohd Ehsaan Ansari were fished out by the team. Divers from Patiala and Phillaur reached the spot in the morning and fished out the bodies.

“Since the flow of the river is strong, there is a possibility that the bodies would have gone with the flow of water,” said one of the divers.

Deepak Kumar, SI, SDRF, said teams were on job and trying their best to find the remaining persons. “I want to advise everyone, especially parents, to be watchful and don’t let their children come near the river if they did not know how to swim,” he said.

Parents and families of the youths were unable to accept the fact that their children were no more and how a dip in the river could end their lives.

A neighbour of Mohd Ehsaan Ansari said the latter did not know how to swim but still went ahead with the swimming plan. “The parents and other family members of Ehsaan are unable to cope up with the reality and are inconsolable,” he said.

With temperature hovering around 40°C in Ludhiana, a lot of people, especially youth, generally head towards canals and rivers to cool off, which leads to drowning incidents. However, youth venturing too far into rivers fall prey to mishaps as they drown due to deep water and swift currents.

Be watchful, SDRF official tells parents

Deepak Kumar, SI, SDRF, said teams were on job and trying their best to find the remaining persons. “I want to advise everyone, especially parents, to be watchful and don’t let their children come near the river if they did not know how to swim,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.