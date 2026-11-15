Body desecrated at cremation ground, black magic suspected

In a shocking incident at a cremation ground in Halwara near Jagraon in Ludhiana, unidentified persons allegedly removed a body from a funeral pyre hours after the last rites, severed the head from the torso, placed a woman’s photograph near the remains and hung a blood-stained toy doll with an iron chain and lock around its neck.

According to information, empty liquor bottles, burning lamps and leftover food items were also found scattered at the site.

The deceased, Jagjit Singh (38), a resident of Halwara, had consumed poison and died on November 12. His family performed the last rites according to religious customs at the cremation ground on the International Airport Road the same evening. When family members returned the next morning to collect the ashes, they were stunned to find the pyre disturbed.

The family suspects the act was linked to some form of black magic.

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A photo studio envelope recovered from the spot is being treated as a crucial clue by the police. The family has also named some suspects, alleging personal enmity as a possible motive behind the incident.

Accompanied by village sarpanch Sukhwinder Singh, the family lodged a written complaint with the Sudhar police, demanding action against those responsible. They said the act had hurt their religious sentiments.

SHO Rajwinderpal Singh of the Sudhar police station said the material recovered from the site, including photographs and the studio envelope, was being examined.

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He said no concrete clue about the suspects had emerged so far.