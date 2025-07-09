DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Body dumped in sack: 'Just rotten mangoes,' claim bike-borne suspects when confronted by locals in Ludhiana

Body dumped in sack: 'Just rotten mangoes,' claim bike-borne suspects when confronted by locals in Ludhiana

Accosted by people, the duo flee, leaving behind the bike
article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:26 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
One of the suspects with the sack on the bike.
Advertisement

Two bike-borne youths were seen disposing of a suspicious sack — which was later found to contain a woman's body — on the divider of Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Advertisement

When a roadside vendor confronted them about the foul smell emanating from the sack, the duo claimed they were just throwing rotten mangoes. However, when he and other bystanders checked the sack, they discovered the body of a young woman. Shocked, they immediately alerted the police. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing the uniform of a private security agency. Several eyewitnesses recorded videos of the two men as they discarded the sack.

By the time police personnel arrived at the scene, the duo had fled, leaving their blue motorcycle behind (registration number PB10CE7668). The body had blood oozing from the nose, said the police, adding that efforts were under way to identify the deceased.

Advertisement

Jeevan, the roadside vendor who was standing near Aarti Chowk under the flyover on Ferozepur Road, recounted the events: “I saw the two men stopping their bike and dumping the sack on the divider. I asked them what was inside because of the strong smell. They said they had come to dispose of rotten mangoes. Their behaviour seemed suspicious, so we stopped them and began recording a video. The one carrying the sack was in a blue security guard’s uniform. As we started filming, they began arguing and then suddenly fled, leaving the bike behind. When we opened the sack, we found a woman’s body inside.”

Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said they had obtained images of the suspects and were working to ascertain the woman’s identity. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been murdered and her body disposed of by the two men, who are the prime suspects. The suspects and the victim seem to be migrants,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts