Two bike-borne youths were seen disposing of a suspicious sack — which was later found to contain a woman's body — on the divider of Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

When a roadside vendor confronted them about the foul smell emanating from the sack, the duo claimed they were just throwing rotten mangoes. However, when he and other bystanders checked the sack, they discovered the body of a young woman. Shocked, they immediately alerted the police. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing the uniform of a private security agency. Several eyewitnesses recorded videos of the two men as they discarded the sack.

By the time police personnel arrived at the scene, the duo had fled, leaving their blue motorcycle behind (registration number PB10CE7668). The body had blood oozing from the nose, said the police, adding that efforts were under way to identify the deceased.

Jeevan, the roadside vendor who was standing near Aarti Chowk under the flyover on Ferozepur Road, recounted the events: “I saw the two men stopping their bike and dumping the sack on the divider. I asked them what was inside because of the strong smell. They said they had come to dispose of rotten mangoes. Their behaviour seemed suspicious, so we stopped them and began recording a video. The one carrying the sack was in a blue security guard’s uniform. As we started filming, they began arguing and then suddenly fled, leaving the bike behind. When we opened the sack, we found a woman’s body inside.”

Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, the investigating officer, said they had obtained images of the suspects and were working to ascertain the woman’s identity. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been murdered and her body disposed of by the two men, who are the prime suspects. The suspects and the victim seem to be migrants,” he said.