Body found

Sahnewal, May 7
An unidentified body of a woman, dumped near the roadside at Pawa village, was recovered by the police this afternoon. Her body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, till the process of identification is complete.
The SHO, Sahnewal, Pawan Kumar, said the whereabouts of the woman were still a mystery. She seemed to be between 35 to 36 years old migrant by her outer appearance, he added.
Somebody had dumped the body there, he said. “Presently, nothing can be said for sure. The investigation is on and soon the case shall be resolved,” he added.
