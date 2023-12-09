Body found hanging from tree in Doraha

Our Correspondent

Doraha, December 8

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree near the Gurthali pull of Doraha this morning. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Payal Civil Hospital for identification and further probe has been initiated in the case.

SHO, Doraha, Vijay Kumar, said an unidentified body was found hanging from a tree near the Gurthali pull by residents early this morning. After getting information, the police reached the spot. As there were no marks on the victim’s body, it seems to be a case of suicide. The deceased was around 35 years old. A black jacket and a shawl were found on the body.

A picture of the victim had been circulated in social media groups for his identification, the SHO said.