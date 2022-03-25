Body found hanging on old railway bridge

Ludhiana, March 24
The body of a man, who had gone missing over three months back, was found hanging on the old railway bridge on the Sutlej at Ladhowal late last evening.
The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar (34) of New Subash Nagar.
The police said on December 5, Ravinder had left home, following which a missing person complaint was lodged by the family.
The deceased’s brother Rajinder said Ravinder had taken loans to run a hosiery business but due to loss in the business, he could not repay the loans. Due to this, Ravinder was under depression and he left home in December last year.
Late last evening his body was found hanging on the bridge and on the basis of an Aadhar card recovered from the pocket of the deceased, he was identified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second term
BJP supporters offer prayers across UP before Adityanath's s...
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7