Body found in Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

A body of a man was found in the Buddha Nullah near Bajwa Nagar on Wednesday.

Though police officials reached the spot after getting information, they failed to take out the body from the nullah. In fact, passers-by helped the police in taking out the body out of the nullah, which took three hours.

Panic had spread in the area after some passers-by noticed the body floating in the water body.

The SHO, Police Division 4, SI Gurjit Singh, said there was no visible injuries on the body and it would be too early to comment whether it was a murder or natural death.

He said the body was sent for autopsy and an alert was also sounded in police stations to identify the deceased.