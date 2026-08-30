Body found in canal near Ludhiana, probe on

The body of an unidentified man was seen floating in South City canal under the Sarabha Nagar police station area of Ludhiana today.

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The deceased is estimated to be in his early 30s. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, pulled the body out and took it into custody.

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Constable Gurpreet Singh said that the police control room had received information about an unclaimed body in the canal.

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The deceased was only in his underwear. The body had swollen, making the police to suspect that the death occurred approximately two to four days ago. Initial investigations revealed no signs of any injury.