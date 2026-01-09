Body found in drum: Ludhiana couple arrested for dismembering friend over drug-fuelled fight

A gruesome murder case has been solved with the arrest of a couple in Ludhiana. The victim, 30-year-old Davinderpal, a computer engineer from Bharti Colony, was found dismembered in a drum near Sacred Heart School. The police arrested Davinderpal’s friend, Shera, a car painter, and his wife Kuldeep, who allegedly helped him commit the crime.

According to Additional DCP Sameer Verma, the duo had consumed drugs together, leading to a fight over an old financial transaction. Shamsher (Shera) pushed Davinderpal, who fell and couldn’t get up. Assuming he was dead, Shera and his wife Kuldeep decided to dispose of the body.

The couple cut Davinderpal’s body into six pieces, stuffing them into a white drum and dumping it in an empty plot. The head and torso were separated by a kilometre, and one hand is still missing.

Davinderpal had returned from Mumbai just two days earlier, leaving behind a seven-month-old daughter. He had told his wife he was going for a haircut but never returned. The police were informed by a passerby who found the body on Thursday morning.