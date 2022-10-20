Body found in empty plot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

A body of a 35-year-old man was found in an empty plot in Daba Colony, Shimlapuri, on Wednesday. Panic spread among residents, who informed the Shimlapuri police station about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Aman. He was working at a private drug de-addiction centre in Khanna.

He had himself been admitted to the centre in the past but was reportedly not taking any drugs for the past few months and had rather started working there.

SHO inspector Parmod Kumar said the motorcycle of the deceased was also found near the body and the cause of the death could not be ascertained.

“We have sent the body for autopsy to know about the reason of the death. Preliminary probe suggests that it was not a case of murder as no injury was found on the body,” the SHO said.