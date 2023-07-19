Body found in scrap godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 18

The body of an unidentified man found in a scrap godown at Hargobind Nagar street number 16 on Tuesday.

The body was found after area residents complained about foul smell from the godown. After the people informed the police, the latter entered the godown and recovered the body of the victim.

The owner of the godown suspected that the man might have died due to electrocution as the body was found near naked electricity wires.

The police said the deceased was yet to be identified. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.