Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 13

A five-year-old migrant girl missing since Thursday on the outskirts of Mandiala Kalan village in Ludhiana district was found dead in the nearby maize fields today.

Though senior functionaries of the Khanna police district have been camping in the region since they got information, the outcome of the investigation was not made public till filing of this report.

Investigations revealed that the Khanna police had on Friday registered an FIR under Section 346, IPC, against unidentified persons for wrongful confinement of the girl. Other sections would now be added to the case after the arrival of the autopsy report.

Bijli Paswan, a farm labourer at present staying in a motor room in fields of a farmer, alleged that some unidentified persons had abducted his five-year-old daughter on Thursday and later killed her.

“I was making payments to my fellow workers at my room on Thursday when my daughter asked me to pay her Rs 20 for buying some eatables. She took the money and went to the village but did not return for a long time,” he told the police.

Panic spread in the area after people got information about the incident today. The police almost cordoned off the fields and nobody was allowed to see the victim’s body, which was later shifted to a mortuary.

It remains a mystery if the child met with an accident or fell prey to some wild animal or she was physically violated before the suspected murder.

Police are leaving no stone unturned to get any clue in the case. SP Pragya Jain and DSP Karnail Singh led the investigating team of officials.