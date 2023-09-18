Body of boy drowned in canal found

Ludhiana, September 17
The body of a boy who had drowned in a canal near Pakhowal Road was recovered yesterday near the Badewal grid.
On Thursday, Rishabh, a Class X student, had drowned in the canal when he jumped into it to take bath.
He had gone with friends without informing his family. After the incident, the deceased’s kin faced inconvenience as they had to visit different police stations due to some jurisdictional issue. Later, the Police Division 5 had confirmed that the area falls in their jurisdiction.
