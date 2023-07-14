Body of boy who feared drowned in nullah found

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

In an unfortunate incident in which a 15-year-old boy, Sukhpreet Sokhi, was feared drowned in the Buddha Nullah at Machhiwara, the body of the teenager was recovered from agricultural fields near Machhiwara today.

The floating body was noticed by residents after which they raised the alarm and informed the police. The residents took out the body out of the water.

Notably, on July 10, Sukhpreet, a resident of Chakki village, was returning home on his motorcycle. He stopped his bike and went to check if he can cross the waterlogged road or not. Unfortunately, he slipped off and fell into the nullah.

Heart-wrenching scenes witnessed at the house of the deceased when the body reached the place.

Charan Das, deceased’s grandfather, said Sukhpreet’s father had passed away four months ago and they were yet to recover from that tragedy and now, another tragedy knocked on their door. e said Sukhpreet was working at a shop in Machhiwara to support the family. After his death, it would be difficult to sustain their livelihood.

Charan Das said he had faith in the government that it would provide possible assistance in this difficult time. Sukhpreet was the only son of his parents. He had two sisters of which one was staying with him while the other was staying with their mother at some other place.