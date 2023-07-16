Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 15

A 32-year-old city resident, Aman Sharma, who along with two of his friends had gone to Manali for vacations on July 7, was found dead. His body was recovered, 50 kilometres away from Manali, near Kullu.

The deceased, who was a Navy engineer, had got married about five months ago only.

Aman, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal road area, along with his friends Nikhil Saxena (31) of Delhi and Amit Yadav (31) of UP, had gone to Manali in KIa Seltos car on July 7. On the night of July 8, Aman made a call to his wife and afterwards, he seemed to have met with the tragedy and could not contact his family after that.

Since July 8, the mobile phone of Aman was switched off. Since Manali was hit by heavy floods, the family was suspecting something wrong might have happened with him. Yesterday, family members had gone to trace Aman and they found his body in Kullu. The body was identified with the help of the black thread and ring he was wearing.

As per sources, Aman, with friends, had booked a hotel on the Manali Mall Road and on July 8 night, they left the hotel and went to a club. After spending a few hours there, when they were returning, they did not reach the hotel as their car seemed to have been swept away in floods. Even the road where their last mobile location was traced was washed away in the floods. The body of Nikhil was already recovered two days ago while Amit is yet to be traced.

