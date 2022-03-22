Body of unidentified woman found

Our Correspondent

Doraha, March 21

An unidentified body of a woman that was dumped on the banks of Sirhind canal near Gurdwara Katana Sahib was recovered by the Doraha police early this morning. The police have shared the photograph of the deceased for identification through media and social media. Her body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana,for identification.

The deceased was seemed to be around 30 years old. She has a ring worn in one of her fingers on which ‘love’ has been engraved. She had another ring on the left side of her nose. Burn marks are visible on one of the legs of the victim.

Doraha SHO Harminder Singh said: “She seems to be a migrant by her appearance. There are marks on her neck but it is not sure now that she was killed by strangulation or not. The marks may be due to a necklace worn by the deceased. We have tried to circulate her picture by all possible means to identify the woman.”