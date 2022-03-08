Bodybuilding: Harnam adjudged Mr PCTE-2022

Ludhiana, March 7
Harnam Singh, a student of BBA III, got the better of his competitors to be adjudged Mr PCTE-2022 in the 12th edition of the Bodybuilding Competition organised at the Punjab College for Technical Education, Baddowal, near here, today.
A large number of students of various streams participated in different categories of this physical fitness competition.
In the heavyweight category, Harnam Singh was followed by Harsehaj Singh of BBA II and Sahil from B Pharma I, who secured second and third position, respectively.
Likewise, in the middleweight group, Gaurav, a student of BBA I was declared Mr PCTE and Arshdeep Singh of Biotech I finished runner up. The third position was bagged by Navpreet Singh of BSc (Biotech III).
In the lightweight section, the first three positions were annexed by Sujal of BCom I, Madhav of MBA I and Shivay of BBA III, respectively.
Dr Kapil Prashar, Dean, Academics, PCTE Group of Institutes, said they organised the event to encourage health consciousness among youth. Dr KNS Kang, Director General, PCTE Group of Institute, said, “We are elated to have the best bodybuilders from the city at the PCTE,” he said.
Dr Deepak Prashar, former Mr India (1983), an IFBB league judge, Ram Prashar, an IFBB regional judge, and Kirti Kumar, national power fitness referee, were the judges of the competition. —
