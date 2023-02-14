Bomb squad defuses old shell found from Sirhind canal branch

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 13
An artillery shell that was recovered from the Abohar branch of Sirhind Canal near Kaind Bridge in Ludhiana district was disposed of by a bomb disposal squad on Monday.
Jatin, a diver, informed the recovery of a rusted shell from the Abohar branch of Sirhind Canal on Sunday evening following which the Dehlon police initiated the process of defusing it under the supervision of senior functionaries in the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police.
A bomb disposal team from the Sahnewal airport facilitated the shifting of the shell to the Dehlon police station where it was kept in a pit overnight.
Dehlon SHO Paramdeep Singh said cops led by investigating officer Surjit Singh were deployed to ensure the disposal of the shell. “Though we had called the bomb disposal team from the Sahnewal airport after receiving information about the recovery of the shell, its disposal could not be undertaken for obvious reasons in the dark of night,” said Paramdeep Singh confirming that the shell was disposed of at a deserted place near the canal on Monday.
The recovery of such shells is not new for this part of Malwa. A bombshell was recently recovered from Military Grounds at Khanna recently. The establishment of a dry port at Kila Raipur and mushrooming of scrap dumps at Malaudh and surrounding areas have also enhanced the chances of dumping of such objects by scrap dealers.
At least seven persons were seriously injured in a blast that took place at a metal factory near Dehlon four months ago.
