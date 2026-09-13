Bomb threat email triggers security scare at district courts in Ludhiana

A bomb threat created a security scare at the Ludhiana District and Sessions Courts on Saturday when the National Lok Adalat was underway on the premises.

The threat was received through an email on the official email ID of the District and Sessions Judge. The sender claimed that a bomb blast would occur at 1:11 pm, prompting the police administration to step up security.

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Dog squad and bomb disposal squad conducted an intensive search of the entire court complex after the threat was brought to the authorities’ notice. The premises were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. No suspicious object was found during the search.

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According to information, the sender claimed to be associated with the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).

The email also contained threats of attacks on the Mohali and Halwara airports and against some political leaders. It mentioned carrying out the attacks between September 13 and 29.

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Following receipt of the email, the District and Sessions Judge, Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, wrote to the Commissioner of Police, apprising him of the threat and directing that the safety of judges, court staff, lawyers and members of the public be ensured. The police were also asked to take stringent security measures to protect the court building.

The police, with the assistance of the Cyber Cell, are trying to trace the sender and ascertain the origin of the email. While the preliminary investigation suggests that the threat could be a hoax, security agencies are treating the matter seriously and continuing their investigation.