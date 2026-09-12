Bomb threat triggers security scare at Ludhiana District Court

A bomb threat to the Ludhiana District and Sessions Court triggered a security scare on Saturday when the National Lok Adalat was under way on the court premises.

The threat was received through an email sent to the official email ID of the District and Sessions Judge. The sender claimed that a bomb blast would take place at 1.11 pm, prompting the police administration to immediately step up security.

Advertisement

Teams of the dog squad and bomb disposal squad conducted an intensive search of the entire court complex after the threat was brought to the authorities’ notice. The premises were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. No suspicious object was found during the search.

Advertisement

According to information, the threatening email was received on September. The sender claimed to be associated with the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).

The email also contained threats of attacks at the Mohali and Halwara airports and against some political leaders. It mentioned carrying out attacks between September 13 and September 29.

Advertisement

Following receipt of the email, District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa wrote to the Commissioner of Police, apprising him of the threat and directing that the safety of judges, court staff, lawyers and members of the public be ensured. The police were also asked to take stringent security measures to protect the court building.

The police, with the assistance of the Cyber Cell, are trying to trace the sender and ascertain the origin of the email.

While the preliminary investigation suggests that the threat could be a hoax, the security agencies are treating the matter seriously and continuing their investigation.