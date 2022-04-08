Book Jakhar for objectionable remark against SC community, say Dalits

Members of various organisations protest against Sunil Jakhar in Ludhiana. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune Reporters

Ludhiana, April 7

Dalits today lodged a complaint against former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar for his alleged remark against the community.

The complaint was submitted to the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

Dalit community members, who came to lodge the complaint at the Police Commissioner office, said Jakhar had used objectionable language against the Dalit community and his remark had hurt the sentiments of the Dalits. “Dalits are angry over the remarks of the former PPCC president. Though Jakhar has tendered an apology, but Dalits will not tolerate such objectionable remarks. We seek immediate registration of an FIR against Jakhar and if the police fail to take action we will choose the path of agitation,” alleged community members.

They said they were assured by the Police Commissioner that required action would be taken against the Congress leader as per law.

Jakhar, during a TV interview, seemed to indirectly refer to Charanjit Singh Channi, who had become the state’s first Dalit CM. Jakhar questioned the party leadership for its choice of Channi for the role. Although Jakhar had not named anyone but was accused of targeting the former CM with his comments.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said he had received a complaint from the Dalit community and he would discuss the matter with the Punjab DGP. So whatever directions the DGP would give, the police would act accordingly.

Protest held, effigy burnt

The members of the SC community staged a protest against Sunil Jakhar. Members of the Sri Guru Ravidas Federation Punjab, and Satguru Ravidas Dharam Samaj Punjab burnt an effigy of Sunil Jakhar. They also submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner.

Gurmukh Singh Budhel of the Sri Guru Ravidas Federation Punjab alleged that where Jakhar has shown his inferiority complex, he has hit the communal harmony of the state. Gurmukh Singh demanded that an FIR should be registered against Sunil Jakhar.

Anand Kishore of the Satguru Ravidas Dharam Samaj alleged Sunil Jakhar’s derogatory remark has hurt the SC community, due to which they are protesting. “We demand from the government to lodge an FIR against Sunil Jakhar at the earliest,” he said.

The community leaders said if no action is taken against Sunil Jakhar within seven days, they would intensify the agitation and protests would be staged against the government too.

Meanwhile, a BSP leader Pargan Bilga said they are demanding from the government to register an FIR against Sunil Jakhar for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the SC community.

