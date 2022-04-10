Book release, folk songs mark 50 years of Devki Devi Jain college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Ludhiana, celebrated its golden jubilee with enthusiasm on Saturday. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan and his wife Geeta Singh were the chief guests of the day. Ashok Prashar, MLA, Ludhiana Central, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

At the event, “Yug Pravartika”, a book on the life and teachings of Devki Devi Jain was released by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan along with the other guests. Principal Sarita Bahl shared the college’s achievements of the past 50 years. Nand Kumar Jain, president, expressed happiness over the excellent performance of the college during the past 50 years.

The events include a slide show resurrecting the journey of 50 years, Ganesh Vandana, patriotic dance, choreography on the life and history of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh, a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, and folk dances were held.

Justice Sangwan appreciated the participants and while congratulating the college and students he said, “Behan Devki Devi Ji was a great social reformer but her great contribution in the field of women’s education is still unknown to the world.”

He advised students to set higher standards and impossible goals for the future because success lies in achieving the goals that seem unachievable.

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar congratulated the college on its golden jubilee and said he had a long association with this college and this area and he would contribute to the progress of the institution in every possible way.