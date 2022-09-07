Book released

Ludhiana, September 6
Eminent writer Er DM Singh’s novel ‘Lifafa’ was released in a function organised by the Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy in association with Punjabi Sahitya Academy Ludhiana and Kenderi Punjabi Lekhak Sabha. The novel dwells on the issue of exploitation and loot in public and private hospitals, especially chain hospitals, because of the corporate business model of working while also bringing out in the vast canvas of the novel that friendship is the best of all relationships.
Dr Lakhwinder Johal, president, Sahit Academy, complimented Singh for the novel. The novel shall act as an eye-opener, said Prof Gurbhajan Gill, Chairman, Lok Virasat Academy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...