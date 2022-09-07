Book released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

Eminent writer Er DM Singh’s novel ‘Lifafa’ was released in a function organised by the Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy in association with Punjabi Sahitya Academy Ludhiana and Kenderi Punjabi Lekhak Sabha. The novel dwells on the issue of exploitation and loot in public and private hospitals, especially chain hospitals, because of the corporate business model of working while also bringing out in the vast canvas of the novel that friendship is the best of all relationships.

Dr Lakhwinder Johal, president, Sahit Academy, complimented Singh for the novel. The novel shall act as an eye-opener, said Prof Gurbhajan Gill, Chairman, Lok Virasat Academy.