Book on Prof Rajinder Singh Gill released

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, October 23

A book, titled ‘Nayak’ (The Hero), written by Harlep Kaur and Shivraj Ludhianavi, was released here at Jugiana near Sahnewal on Saturday. The book is a biography on of late Professor Rajinder Singh Gill, husband of the former parliamentarian Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bulara.

Colonel Harbans Singh Kahlon, Bhai Daljit Singh Bittu, Santa Singh Umedpuri and others spoke about the life of the Rajinder Pal Singh Gill and the manner in which he had stood by truth during 1984 riots on the occasion. They praised the worth of the ‘Shaheed’ who had sacrificed his life for the cause of his community.

The book was released at Bulara House in Jugiana village amidst the kin and friends of the late professor. The writer of the book, Harlep Kaur, shared that she had written the book as she was inspired by the dominant and captivating personality of her father who she said had stood against the wrongs being committed towards the Sikhs during Operation Blue Star.

Rajinder Kaur shared that the book shall be an inspiration for many coming generations.